Blxckie crowned SA’s best MC

Johannesburg – South African rapper Blxckie has been crowned the country’s best MC by the MTV Base Hottest MC crew.

The 22-year-old beat the likes of Big Zulu, Nasty C, A-Reece, and Costa Titch who were all nominated for the Hottest MCs Top 10.

Blxckie released his debut album, “B4Now” earlier this year after the massive success of his two previous singles “YeX4” featuring Nasty C and “Big Time Shlappa” featuring Lucas Raps.

His tracks scored major airplay on radio and TV in the past 12 months.

The Ye x4 hitmaker was hard at work, it also featured the likes of Dr. Peppa, Indigo Stella, and Yanga Chief.

Although Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, and AKA dropped their hip-hop projects this year, they did not make it to the Top 10 as well as Emtee, who also did not make it.

Congratulations are in order for the only female rapper who made it to the list, Dee Koala, at number 10.

