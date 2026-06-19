BMA processes record number of Malawians in single day

The Border Management Authority (BMA) processed a record number of Malawian nationals in a single day.

In the early hours of Thursday, 17 buses arrived at the Beitbridge Port of Entry, carrying 1,129 Malawian nationals, indicated the BMA in a statement. All of them were found to be without any proper documentation authorising their stay in South Africa.

Working together with the Malawian High Commission, the nationals were issued with Emergency Travel Certificates which make it possible for them to return to their home country.

In a separate but related operation, some 467 Zimbabweans were also processed for deportation on Thursday, following their transfer from the Lindela Holding facility.

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, commended officials from the BMA, the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their joint efforts during the 13-hour operation.

Malawians in Durban

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality’s 72-hour plan to fast-track the processing and deportation of Malawian nationals is officially underway.

On Wednesday, the municipality announced that it had activated a drive-in site to alleviate the pressure at the Sherwood site, where thousands of Malawian nationals had been staying for an extended period.

The objective with the additional site, Mayor Cyril Xaba explained, was to stabilise operations, reduce humanitarian and public health risk, help with ongoing processing of migrants and expedite the deportation process.

7 key takeaways from Xaba’s address

1) Deal with overflow

The drive-in site is a staging area intended to serve as an overflow site. This is intended to help reduce overcrowding and fast-track the deportation process.

2) Check criminal cases before deportation

Before deportation, the police will “verify whether people scheduled for deportation have any pending criminal cases”.

4) Move beyond voluntary repatriation

To expedite the process, the authorities have decided to move beyond voluntary repatriation. They will implement formal deportation procedures where applicable and in accordance with the law.

5) Additional courts

There will be a virtual court, which operates on extended hours. It will be linked to the regional court at the Sherwood site. There has also been a commitment for six additional courts which will help in the fast tracking of the process.

6) Gender separation

Women will remain at the Sherwood site, while the men will be moved to the new site. “It’s one way of deharzading if we may call it that,” explained the mayor.

6) Additional buses and security

Four of 10 buses will operate continuously between Sherwood, staging site and magistrates court. There will be additional security at the drive-in site.

7) More than 1,500 Malawians already deported

By Wednesday’s address, more than 1, 500 Malawians had been deported. Xaba said that 19 buses were already “en route to Malawi.”