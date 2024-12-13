BMA, transport agencies gearing up for festive season influx

With high traffic volumes expected to increase and persistent movements at border posts across the country, authorities say they have deployed high-level personnel to manage the hectic situation.

With South African borders known to be porous, Border Management Authority (BMA) has vowed to sharpen its vigilance and policing of the country’s entry points over the festive holidays.

BMA CEO, commissioner Mike Masiapato, said they are ready to secure all 72 key points they are tasked with protecting. These are 53 land borders, 11 airports and eight ports.

Complex border-related challenges

“South Africa is confronted with a range of complex border-related challenges. These include issues of illegal migration, sophisticated cross-border crimes, and the smuggling of illicit goods into the country. All these continue to strain our resources, undermine our national security, economic growth and the realisation of regional economic integration. It is for these reasons that South Africa and its neighbouring countries need to establish a robust and integrated resourced border management platform. One that is free from criminal activities,” he said.



The Lebombo border post near Komatipoort has experienced sporadic post-poll election violence in Mozambique. And that led to intermittent border closure on the N4 corridor to the Port of Maputo. Masiapato said such threats would not be tolerated during the festive season.

Beitbridge and Lebombo borders

“The BMA is committed to ensuring that our ports of entry are not exploited for any form of violence and criminal activities.

“Traffic congestions have been our common problem during this period. This particularly on the N1 corridor towards Beit Bridge border post to Zimbabwe. And also on the N4 corridor towards Lebombo border post to Mozambique. As a result, there are specific traffic management contingencies which will be implemented. These will focus on Beitbridge and Lebombo in particular,” said Masiapato.



Recent reports have confirmed that the Beitbridge border has been used for car smuggling and handling of contraband cigarettes.

The Greater Kruger region, where the N4 corridor is located, has seen a rise in criminal networks that exploit these vulnerabilities.

Human trafficking

The region’s high unemployment rate, averaging around 46.5%, worsens the situation. It leads to increased participation in illegal activities, including human trafficking.



“Reports indicate that traffickers exploit the porous borders between South Africa and Mozambique. They facilitate the movement of vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children, into exploitative situations. The lack of effective law enforcement and the prevalence of corruption further enable these criminal activities,” he said.

Limpopo festive season road safety campaign

The Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathe, detailed their plans. She said there will be heavy presence of traffic officials who will be aided by members of the South African Police Service.

“In an effort to reduce road carnages in the province, we have launched the festive season campaign. The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about road safety for all road users. It focuses more on pedestrian safety and the challenge of excessive speeding by motorists,” she said.