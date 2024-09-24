Body of female patient found in Pretoria hospital bathroom

A 36-year-old female patient at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, was found dead inside a bathroom. She was found hanging by a cellphone charger cable on Monday afternoon.

Acting Gauteng health department spokesperson Khutso Rabothata confirmed the matter. He said the patient was admitted at the hospital on Saturday in ward 37.

Rabothata said two nurses found the patient’s body inside a bathroom around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

­“The Gauteng department of health (GDoH) is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a 36-year-old female patient at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. The patient had been admitted to the hospital on 21 September 2024 and was receiving care in the hospital’s ward 37. On Monday, 23 September 2024, at approximately 1pm, a nurse making her rounds noticed that a bathroom door was locked.

Nurses discovered body in locked bathroom

­“After knocking several times without response, she requested assistance from another nurse. The two nurses forcefully opened the door and devastatingly discovered the patient hanging by a cellphone charger cable inside. Immediate efforts to resuscitate her were undertaken. And a doctor was called to the scene and subsequently certified her dead,” said Rabothata.

He said police are investigating the incident.

“The hospital staff, who were deeply affected by this traumatic experience, are receiving counselling and support. The SAPS has been informed and is currently investigating the matter. GDoH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. The department remains committed to providing compassionate and safe health care. It will continue to work toward preventing such incidents from occurring in the future,” said Rabothata.

Meanwhile, in June, a 35-year-old female patient died after a tragic fire broke out at the facility. The incident happened at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital’s psychiatric ward.

Fire incident

The department’s spokesperson at the time, Motalatale Modiba, said the patient was admitted on June 20 2024. She was to receive mental health services.

“As part of her recommended treatment, she was put in a seclusion room on Monday (June 24 2024). Around 6:35pm, a little fire and smoldering smoke emerged from the seclusion chamber,” said Modiba.

Modiba said the safety and well-being of the patients were secured and protected right away. However, the patient in the seclusion room sustained fatal injuries. This despite the fire being swiftly contained and put out by the fire department.

Seventeen other patients in the psychiatric unit were successfully evacuated.

Modiba said they were temporarily relocated to a different wing of the psychiatric department. This as a precautionary measure.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Modiba said the incident was reported to the police for further investigation. He said families of the 17 patients safely evacuated from the fire were given counselling.

