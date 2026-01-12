Body of missing pupil recovered from Vaal River during police search

The body of a 17-year-old male pupil from Hoërskool Driehoek was recovered from the Vaal River on Monday.

The recovery, which brings closure to the teenager Thomas Junior Sithole’s family, came after the police spent the whole weekend intensively searching for his body.

Sithole was reported missing on Friday after a private boat cruise on the Vaal River. His family reports that they last saw Sithole during the outing.

His disappearance was only noticed when the boat was returning, prompting an alert to authorities.

Police have been conducting an extensive search in the river since the Vanderbijlpark police station reported the incident.

Body identified by family member

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed on Monday that the pupil’s body had been retrieved from the river.

“The police found the body of a male at Vaal River on Monday, and a family member identified it as that of Thomas Sithole, who was reported missing at Vanderbijlpark police station,” Masondo said.

“The police in Sasolburg, Free State province, have taken over the case for further investigation.”

Masondo revealed that police officers from Waterwing Search and Rescue resumed the search on Monday, which led to the recovery.

It is now the police detective’s work to attempt to piece together events that resulted in Sithole’s body ending up in the river and whether there was foul play.

