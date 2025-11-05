‘Bogus’ matric certificates land five Eastern Cape EMS staff in jail

Five Emergency Medical Services (EMS) employees from the Joe Gqabi District Municipality appeared before the East London Commercial Crimes Regional Court.

This after they allegedly submitted fraudulent matric certificates to secure employment as Basic Ambulance Assistants in 2015.

The case comes from an investigation launched by the Eastern Cape department of health after a whistle-blower alerted both the Public Service Commission and the Office of the Public Protector.

After their reports, the department registered the case at the Bhisho Police Station in March 2023.

Six staff members initially implicated

According to the department, six EMS staff members were initially implicated in the fraud.

One employee admitted guilt, resigned from the department, and was sentenced after appearing in court. The remaining five were found guilty in a departmental disciplinary hearing. But they later appealed their sentences.

Department of Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department was deeply disappointed by the actions of the accused.

“We cannot tolerate any form of dishonesty, especially in a critical service like emergency medical care,” said Manana.

“The integrity of our healthcare system depends on trust, transparency, and competence.”

Manana added that the department would continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure accountability and transparency.

“We urge all employees and members of the public to come forward and report any acts of corruption. The department will protect whistle-blowers who act in the public interest,” he said.

The group is out on R5, 000 bail each. And the case was postponed to January 21, 22, and 23, 2026, for further proceedings.

Clinic security attacked

Earlier in the week, the department reported that two women who worked as security guards were attacked at a clinic in Xhwili village.

One was allegedly murdered, while the other, who was shot in the head, is in hospital.

According to Camagwini Mavovana, spokesperson for health MEC, police are investigating the matter. The department is willing to cooperate and provide support to the police where necessary.

