Bogus prophet arrested after string of rapes spanning two decades

A 55-year-old man believed to be one of the Free State’s most elusive serial rapists has finally been arrested after allegedly terrorising women for more than 20 years under the disguise of being a prophet.

The suspect was arrested after allegedly attacking and raping a 21-year-old woman at the Magengenene graveyard in Mangaung.

The woman was walking home from town when she was ambushed.

Her screams alerted community members, who chased after the suspect and managed to apprehend him before handing him over to Mangaung police.

Chilling modus operandi

Police investigations have since uncovered a chilling modus operandi that links the suspect to a string of rape and robbery cases dating back to 1999.

According to the South African Police Service, the man preyed on vulnerable women by posing as a spiritual healer or prophet.

He allegedly told victims that his ancestors demanded they perform rituals at graveyards to cleanse them of bad luck or misfortune.

Once at the graveyard, the suspect would instruct his victims to undress, claiming it was part of a cleansing ritual.

He would then cut their hair and burn it on nearby graves before raping them.

After the attacks, he allegedly robbed the victims of their cellphones, warning them that “witches” would use the devices to track them if they kept them.

DNA analysis and meticulous detective work have now linked the suspect to at least seven other cases of rape and robbery, five in Mangaung and two in Welkom.

The most recent attack marks the eighth case officially tied to him.

Man due in court soon

Shockingly, police confirmed that the suspect was out on parole when he allegedly resumed his crimes in 2022.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon, where he will face multiple charges of rape and robbery.

The investigation is being led by Detective Sergeant Bessie Nthoba from the Mangaung family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, cold case and serial rapist division.

Police believe there may be more victims who are yet to come forward and are urging anyone who may have been targeted in a similar manner to contact Nthoba on 082 886 8979, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or report to the nearest police station.

