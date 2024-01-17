Bogus UN ambassador case postponed for legal representation

A criminal case against a 24-year-old man who posed as a UN ambassador has been postponed to January 23 for the accused to obtain legal representation.

Nhlanhla Sizani appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering after he was issued with summons in December.

It is reported that during the local government elections in 2021, Sizani submitted a fraudulent letter with UN insignia (a distinguishing badge or emblem of military rank, office, or membership of an organisation) requesting the SAPS (SA Police Service) escort to polling stations for the duration of the elections.

Police escort to polling stations

In a statement released by the Hawks, Sizani is said to have been escorted by the SAPS’ diplomatic police unit to various polling stations as an observer.

“Through an investigation by the Hawks’ crime against the state [which falls] within the serious organised crime investigation [unit], the UN confirmed that Sizani was not an ambassador or diplomat observer and the request for escort was not requested by them,” said the Hawks in a statement.

It has been revealed that the SAPS suffered a financial loss as a result of the misrepresentation.

