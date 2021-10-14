Boipatong warmly welcome long-awaited R13.8m state-of-art community library

Johannesburg – The Gauteng government handed over a state of the art library, to the community of Boipatong, a famously known township for its historical massacre during the apartheid regime.

The newly built facility finally opened its doors in a hybrid opening ceremony on Thursday, since the construction phase commenced in 2018.

“This smart project is a living testimony that public property belongs to communities, and that the library being built in this community, honours those heroes and heroines who lost their lives during the massacre.

These are words of MEC for Gauteng infrastructure development Tasneem Motara who handed over the prototype library valued at R13.8 million to the Emfuleni municipality.

“The facility is part of the Province’s programme to deliver what it refers to as ‘Libraries of the Future’ which serve broader needs of everyone in communities,” said Motara.

Speaking over challenges that halted the swift construction of the library, the department said the facility is built in waterlogged conditions, and this affected the project to be completed on anticipation time frame.

“Th area is surrounded by water and it was difficult to fast-forward the project, we had to dig a hole to maintain the longevity of the infrastructure,” addressed Motara.

Also in attendance, Gauteng MEC for sports Mbali Hlophe received keys from their sister department for a job well done, and she said the library is a modern facility as part of Gauteng’s vision to drive transformation, modernisation, and re-industrialisation.

“This simply means, the library in Vanderbijlpark will not be different from this one. We are trying to close this gap of having different facilities in the townships and suburbs,” cited Hlophe.

The project was completed in October last year and the department received a certificate of occupation in November.

Since 2014, the province has built more than 25 community libraries, and this one topples up the number to an overall of all newly built facilities.

The library boasts open areas for learning and is aimed at housing learners from local schools and tertiary institutions.

It comprises of centres with furniture, a tiled kitchen and bathroom, free Wi-Fi, audiovisual room and computer room.

The project served over 266 community members with skills upliftment and job creation, while 13 local companies benefited during the construction phase.

Community members fully embraced the opening of the centre for learning.

One of community members, Kgomotso Tsoeli applauded the facility, as it will help to assist learners to finally have a centre for studying.

“I’m happy with the official opening of the library, we had to struggle for libraries, and our kids had to study at home, in which it was difficult for them,” said Tsoeli.

“Today we finally have a place we can study at own peace, and we will be able to utilize computers and Wi-Fi so we are able to do our assignments,” said the 11-year-old Retshidisitswe Mosweu.

Here’s the new look of Boipatong community library:

For more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba