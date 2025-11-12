Boitumelo Mokhare cleared of murder plot allegations against husband

Nearly three years after being accused of conspiring to kill her husband, prominent advocate William Mokhare, Boitumelo Joyce Mokhare has been cleared of all charges, bringing closure to a case that once gripped the nation’s attention.

In April 2022, Sunday World broke the story titled “Police foil plot to kill prominent advocate William Mokhare”. It detailed how police had arrested Mokhare’s estranged wife, along with two men, self-proclaimed prophet Shadrack Maripane and Jacob Motyalyi, in what authorities described as a foiled murder plot.

The three were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. They were remanded in custody before later being released on R3, 000 bail each.

Public outrage at alleged murder plot

At the time, reports indicated that a firearm and ammunition were recovered during the police operation. And the case drew widespread public outrage and speculation. Advocate Mokhare, who serves as Senior Counsel and is a respected figure in the legal fraternity, was said to have been left “deeply shaken” by the alleged plot.

However, new information from Mokhare’s attorneys, Machaka Chewe Incorporated, paints a different picture. In a formal statement issued to all media houses this week, the law firm confirmed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all charges against Boitumelo and her co-accused in May 2023 due to lack of evidence.

“The evidence against our client and her co-accused was non-existent to substantiate the State’s allegations,” the firm said.

“Our client has consistently maintained her innocence. And she was vindicated when the NPA decided not to proceed with the matter.”

Lawyers want public apology

The legal team added that the initial reports had caused “serious and irreparable reputational damage” to their client. She faced public backlash following widespread media coverage.

“Her dignity in society has been substantially impaired,” the statement read.

Machaka Chewe Incorporated is now appealing to the media to correct the record. It urges the media to give equal coverage to the withdrawal of charges as was given to her initial arrest.

“Our client is innocent. We urge the public and the press to acknowledge that the charges were withdrawn. Because there were no reasonable prospects of successful prosecution,” the firm said.

