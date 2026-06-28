Boks ready to go full swing into Nations Championship

As the Springboks wrapped up their Nations Championship training camp this week, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was satisfied that the building blocks were in place for the squad to switch into full Test mode before next week’s competition opener against England.

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