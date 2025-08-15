Bolt slams deadly attack on e-hailing drivers outside Soweto’s Maponya Mall

Bolt South Africa, a well-known e-hailing company, has denounced the recent wave of violence directed at e-hailing drivers.

This news follows a deadly attack outside Soweto’s Maponya Mall, which resulted in the death of one driver, Siyanda Mvelase (27), due to gunshot and burn injuries.

Two other individuals, a driver and a bystander, also sustained injuries in the attack.

The Wednesday incident has shocked the e-hailing community in Johannesburg and raised concerns about driver safety in the country’s increasingly hazardous operating environment.

Police reports indicate that a group of e-hailing drivers were attacked in what is thought to have been a targeted incident.

Although the cause of the violence has not yet been determined, industry insiders claim that there are still a lot of tensions between e-hailing companies and other transportation sectors.

The South African National Taxi Council has since distanced itself from attacks on e-hailing drivers that resulted in the hospitalisation of an injured driver and a bystander.

Bolt South Africa’s senior general manager, Lerato Motsoeneng, called the murder “heinous and senseless” in a statement.

“It is unacceptable that anyone should lose their life while trying to earn an honest living,” Motsoeneng said.

“Our hearts go out to the driver’s family, friends, and all those affected by this act of violence. We strongly condemn these attacks and urge law enforcement agencies to take immediate action.”

Push for stricter security measures

Several of the victims of the Maponya Mall attack were active on the Bolt platform, according to Motsoeneng.

The company has since reached out to drivers in impacted areas to provide safety advice and support.

Additionally, Bolt is collaborating with authorities to locate and secure areas that are known to be high-risk.

Driver safety is still Bolt’s top priority, he said, and the company will keep working with the government, law enforcement, and other industry players to push for stricter security measures.

The Maponya Mall attack coincides with an increase in demands from driver associations for more effective regulation and stricter enforcement to safeguard e-hailing operators, many of whom put in long hours in hazardous conditions.

Police are conducting investigations but have not yet made any arrests.

Residents of Soweto have also voiced worries that these violent incidents jeopardise livelihoods and damage the community’s reputation.

As condolences for the deceased driver flood in, Bolt has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting its drivers and advocating for a society in which making a living does not entail the risk of death.

