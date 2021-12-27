REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Bonang continues to make boss moves in her business

By Coceka Magubeni
Bonang Matheba

Johannesburg- South Africa’s most loved media personality, renowned television and radio presenter now well-established businesswoman, Bonang Matheba is making big move with her business.

Reigning in the alcohol industry with her champagne, House of BNG, while she is living it up in the United States, Bonang has recently announced that her alcohol brand is available at Game stores.

With this stride, Bonang has her force of fans supporting her all the way as they continue to root for her and buy her alcohol.

Queen B, as those who love her refer to her, has also decided to shoot her shot at Pick n’ Pay and that looks promising.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes