Bonang continues to make boss moves in her business

Johannesburg- South Africa’s most loved media personality, renowned television and radio presenter now well-established businesswoman, Bonang Matheba is making big move with her business.

Reigning in the alcohol industry with her champagne, House of BNG, while she is living it up in the United States, Bonang has recently announced that her alcohol brand is available at Game stores.

…BNG is now available at Game!! Haaalaaaaalaaaa. 💪🏾🥂🥳 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 23, 2021

…one day at a time!! Ka-pow! 👌🥂 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 23, 2021

With this stride, Bonang has her force of fans supporting her all the way as they continue to root for her and buy her alcohol.

Yup. Makro. Checkers Liquor. Woolworths. Norman Goodfellows. TakeALot. Port2Port. YuppieChef. Ultra Liquors. Liquor City….💪🏾🥂🥳 https://t.co/Qif2nsYwnX — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 23, 2021

Queen B, as those who love her refer to her, has also decided to shoot her shot at Pick n’ Pay and that looks promising.

…pick n pay 👀👀👀👀 I’m coming for you next….👀👀👀👀 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 23, 2021

….I know when the next milli drops though! Lol! 😎🤷🏽‍♀️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 26, 2021

