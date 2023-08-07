Bongani Ntanzi singled out again as one of Senzo Meyiwa’s killers

Bongani Ntanzi was again singled out as one of the individuals allegedly involved in the robbery at Kelly Khumalo’s home which resulted in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

This was revealed when Tumelo Madlala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa, took the stand as the seventh witness for the state in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

During his testimony, Madlala pointed to Ntanzi, accused number two in the murder trial, as the individual in question.

Madlala’s testimony shed light on the harrowing events that unfolded on the tragic night of October 26 2014, when Meyiwa was fatally shot during an alleged home invasion.

Madlala, who was one of the occupants in the house when Meyiwa was killed, gave a chilling account of two intruders storming the Khumalo residence in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg and demanded cellphones and money.

He confirmed the presence of two assailants in the house, thereby corroborating testimonies by Zandie Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala.

According to Madlala, the home’s occupants bravely attempted to fend off the intruders.

Meyiwa himself reportedly grabbed one of the assailants, pinned him against the wall while his girlfriend Kelly attempted to defend herself against the other intruder using an object.

The object, a walking crutch, belonged to Madlala, who had been nursing an earlier injury.

Madlala provided a vivid description of one of the intruders that matched previous accounts given by other eyewitnesses.

He recounted: “The one carrying a gun asked for cash and money, he was wearing a hat with dreadlocks, as well as a caramel jacket.

“Senzo pushed one of the intruders and pinned him to the wall. I don’t want to keep saying the second suspect – it was this one [pointing at Ntanzi]. He [Meyiwa] was holding this one.”

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are in the dock for the murder of Meyiwa.

The accused have entered pleas of not guilty for charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating factors, and unlawful possession of firearms.

When questioned about his familiarity with the accused individuals, including any potential encounters during identification parades, Madlala said he never participated in an identification parade involving the five accused men.

He clarified that his initial sighting of them occurred when he appeared as a witness during trial, which resumed in July after it had been halted.

Madlala returns to the stand on Tuesday for cross-examination.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.