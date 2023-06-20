Book project honours renowned author Achmat Dangor’s legacy

The legacy of legendary author and activist Achmat Dangor lives on with the launch of Achmat Dangor Literary Prize, which is aimed at improving literature in South Africa.

The Bitter Fruit and Kafka’s Curse author is renowned for his exceptional writing skills, which he used to explore themes of apartheid, race, and identity. He used his writing power to promote social change in the country.

The Achmat Dangor Legacy Project, Nelson Mandela Foundation and Leseding La Dinaledi Foundation collaborated in this project to grant black South African authors, who are currently working on their second manuscript, an opportunity to complete the project.

Founder of Blackbird Books and leader of Leseding La Dinaledi Foundation, Thabiso Mahlape, said there is a literature crisis in South Africa, yet creatives always understood the power of arts and have directed them to creating a voice against any sort of oppression and used the power to empower, inspire and create change.

As such, they aim to revive the love for arts and literature and continue to motivate artists to have their work published.

“We aim to further support writers by providing them with necessary tools and space to create. We endeavor to be a platform that is a promoter for exploring new perspectives, initiating conversations, and inspiring the community through literature.

“People find it easier to read in their own language and to read stories they can relate to. Part of the aim of this prize is to create greater access to literacy for all South Africans. It is designed to make it possible for the kinds of books to be written and published that larger numbers of people can read and engage with,” said Mahlape.

The winner will be blessed with a three-month writing stay at a two-bedroom double-storey house with entertainment facility, mezzanine working space and a separate self-contained 2-bedroom cottage overlooking the water. This comes in a package with a R45 000 cash prize and R30 000 worth of editing for the writer’s next manuscript.

“No one is coming. It is our job as a nation, as people, to help those who don’t have access to literacy,” said Mahlape.

Applications may be between June and July 2023, while the writing residency will take place from April to June 2024.

