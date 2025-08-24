BorCon terminated as DUT contractor amid Labour Department fraud suspicion

BorCon Consulting has been terminated as the contractor on the controversial R400-million Durban University of Technology (DUT) construction project amid allegations that the Department of Labour is investigating fraud in the company’s appointment.

The termination comes despite BorCon owner Brad Boertjie’s continued denials that he was ever a contractor on the job.

“Not sure what you don’t understand, but as I have previously advised that I never was the contractor on DUT355 [project code],” Boertjie insisted when approached for comment.

However, Sunday World has seen a document showing that Boertjie was indeed appointed as a contractor, with Siphelele Kweyama listed as the contact person from the university.

The documentation directly contradicts Boertjie’s claims and confirms his company’s involvement in the project that has now been shut down by labour authorities.