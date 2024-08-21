Border authorities arrest suspect found with 34 passports

A suspect has been arrested by the Border Management Authority’s (BMA) border guards for being in possession of 34 passports at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.

Deputy assistant commissioner in the BMA’s communications and marketing department, Mmemme Mogotsi, confirmed the matter. She said the arrest took place on Monday.

Mogotsi said the suspect was found in possession of bank notes as well. She said of the 34 passports in the suspect’s possession, 32 belonged to Mozambican nationals. Two of them belonged to Angolan nationals.

Mogotsi said a case of possession of stolen property has been opened with the police. Further investigations are underway to determine the origins of the passports.

Routine inspection by BMA guards

“The Commissioner of the [BMA], Dr Michael Masiapato, has commended the outstanding work of BMA Border Guards. This following a significant arrest of a suspect in possession of 34 passports at the Lebombo Port of Entry to Mozambique. An operation conducted on Monday, 19 August led to the arrest of the suspect.

“During routine inspection, the BMA Border Guards discovered 34 passports and by bank notes in the suspect’s possession. Of these 34, 32 belonged to Mozambican nationals and two were identified as belonging to Angolan nationals. A case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened. Further investigations are underway to determine the origins of the passports,” said Mogotsi.

Mogotsi said Masiapato lauded the vigilance and dedication of the BMA Border Guards. He said this successful apprehension and confiscation is a clear message. It’s a message to the facilitators of illegal movements who continue to undermine the border control systems.

Intensifying the fight against illegal activities at country’s borders

“We will continue to charge them criminally with aiding and abetting, as prescribed by the Immigration Act. The BMA Border Guards’ keen attention to detail and commitment to safeguarding our ports, is crucial. It is vital in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and rooting out corruption in the border law enforcement area. We are proud of their contribution to maintaining the integrity of our nation’s ports of entry,” said Masiapato.

Mogotsi said the BMA remains steadfast in its mission to secure the country’s 71 ports of entry. To also ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies. It will do this to prevent and combat cross-border crimes,” said Mogotsi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content