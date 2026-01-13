Border authorities intercept minibus overloaded with 33 undocumented kids

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted another group of undocumented minor children at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

This was confirmed by BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, saying the interception happened on Tuesday, January 13.

“At approximately 12.30pm, a BMA junior border guard, deployed during the relief shift, stopped and searched a minibus taxi at the port of entry.

Travelling from SA to Zimbabwe

“The vehicle, a Siyaya Zimbabwe-registered taxi, was found to be transporting 33 undocumented minor children between the ages of four and 15 years, who were travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe,” said Masiapato.

He stated that two adult Zimbabwean male suspects, aged 32 and 23, were arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal movement of the children across the border.

Masiapato said criminal cases have been opened against both suspects. The cases were opened in terms of the Immigration Act in relation to the facilitation of illegal entry and movement of undocumented persons.

All 33 minor children were immediately handed over to the Department of Social Development for further processing. This in line with child protection protocols and South Africa’s domestic and international obligations to safeguard vulnerable persons.

Masiapato commended the junior border guard who was instrumental in the operation. He added that the guard was vigilant and professional.

Two adult males in custody

He stated that the interception underscores the effectiveness of enhanced border management measures and the authority’s firm stance against crimes involving children.

Dr Masiapato urges parents to desist from sending undocumented children to the ports of entry.

“The [BMA] will not tolerate the exploitation of children or the facilitation of illegal cross-border movement.

“We remain committed to protecting the integrity of our borders. While upholding human rights and child protection principles,” said Masiapato.

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

