Border authority tightens security at SA’s ports of entry

Authorities say they have sent high-level staff to handle the chaotic situation as persistent movements at border posts throughout the country and high traffic volumes are predicted to peak.

Given the porous nature of South Africa’s borders, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has promised to increase its monitoring and enforcement of the nation’s entry points during the joyous holidays.

Mike Masiapato, the commissioner of the BMA, stated that they are prepared to secure all 72 of the important locations they are responsible for guarding, which include eight ports, 11 airports, and 53 land borders.

“South Africa is confronted with a range of complex border-related challenges, which include issues of illegal migration, sophisticated cross-border crimes, and the smuggling of illicit goods into the country,” said Masiapato.

“All these realities continue to strain our meagre resources, undermine our national security, economic growth, and the zeal for the realisation of regional economic integration.

“It is for these reasons that South Africa and its neighbouring countries need to establish a robust and integrated resourced border management platform free from criminal activities.”

Post-election violence in Mozambique

Apparently referring to the Lebombo border post near Komatipoort, where intermittent border closures on the N4 corridor to the Port of Maputo have resulted from post-election violence in Mozambique, Masiapato said such threats would not be accepted during the holiday season.

“The BMA is committed to ensuring that our ports of entry are not exploited for any form of violence as well as criminal activities.”

“Traffic congestions have been our common problem during this period, particularly on the N1 corridor towards Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe and also on the N4 corridor towards Lebombo border post to Mozambique.

“As a result, there are specific traffic management contingencies that will be implemented for Beitbridge and Lebombo in particular,” said Masiapato.

According to recent reports, the Beitbridge border has been the hub for handling illegal cigarettes and smuggling cars, while criminal networks have increased in the Greater Kruger area, which is home to the N4 corridor.

Porous borders

The situation is made worse by the high unemployment rate in the area, which averages 46.5% and encourages more people to engage in illicit activities like human trafficking.

“Reports indicate that traffickers exploit the porous borders between South Africa and Mozambique, facilitating the movement of vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children, into exploitative situations,” said Masiapato.

“The lack of effective law enforcement and the prevalence of corruption further enable these criminal activities.”

Traffic officials, assisted by members of the SA Police Service, will be heavily present, according to Violet Mathe, the Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety.

Mathe said: “In an effort to reduce road accidents in the province, we have launched a festive season campaign for all road users.

“The purpose of the festive season campaign is to raise awareness about road safety, focusing more especially on pedestrian safety and the challenge of excessive speeding by motorists.”

