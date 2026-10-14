BOSA marches to demand public access to sex offenders register

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has handed over a petition signed by almost 20,000 people, demanding that the government make the National Register for Sex Offenders publicly accessible, and explain delays in implementing the reform.

BOSA activists, supporters and concerned citizens marched to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s national offices in Tshwane on Wednesday, October 14, to deliver the petition and a memorandum of demands to Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The party is calling for legislative amendments to allow members of the public to establish whether a person has been listed on the register following a qualifying sexual offence conviction.

In its memorandum, BOSA has given the department 30 calendar days from receipt of the document to publish a detailed implementation plan setting out the outstanding legislative steps, responsible officials, proposed completion dates and interim measures.

The party also wants the department to explain why commitments made in 2025 have not yet resulted in public access to the register.

Need for legislative changes acknowledged

The National Register for Sex Offenders was established under Chapter 6 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007. It is intended to help prevent people convicted of qualifying sexual offences from working in positions that give them access to children and other vulnerable people.

However, the register is not currently open to the general public.

In March 2025, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed that existing legal restrictions prevented the register from being published as initially envisaged. The ministry said legislative changes were needed to address confidentiality and disclosure provisions, while ensuring compliance with privacy laws.

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The department also announced a phased approach, initially prioritising institutions working with children before expanding access to general employers. In September 2025, Kubayi directed the department to pursue the necessary legislative amendments to allow broader public access.

In April 2026, BOSA announced that the minister had confirmed, in response to a parliamentary question, that a draft amendment bill was being developed. However, the government’s latest publicly available statements cited here do not establish a date for when the public will be able to access the register.

BOSA demands answers on delays

According to figures disclosed by the minister to Parliament in March 2025, the register contained 32,557 convicted sex offenders, while a further 10,456 potential entries were pending in various courts. The figures highlight the scale of the register at the time, although they should not be interpreted as a current count.

BOSA argues that limited access undermines the register’s intended protective purpose by making it difficult for members of the public to establish whether someone they may encounter has a relevant conviction. The party wants the department to publish a legislative timetable, disclose the status of consultations with the Office of the Chief State Law Adviser and the Information Regulator, and identify the outstanding legal or administrative obstacles.

It is also calling for regular public progress reports until the reforms are implemented.

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The memorandum proposes an interim access mechanism to improve the existing application process while legislative changes are being finalised. This would include clear application requirements, processing standards and procedures for following up on delayed requests.

Privacy safeguards remain part of the debate

BOSA says wider access must be accompanied by safeguards to protect victims’ identities, ensure the accuracy of information and prevent harassment, vigilantism and the unlawful use of personal data. The party is calling for procedures to correct inaccurate records and resolve disputed entries, alongside clear rules governing the publication and use of information.

These concerns sit at the centre of the legislative challenge. The Department of Justice has previously said that section 52 of the Sexual Offences Act restricts the disclosure and publication of information contained in the register. Any move towards general public access therefore requires a legal framework that addresses these restrictions and constitutional considerations.

BOSA maintains that these safeguards should inform how public access is designed rather than justify indefinite delays.

The party has asked Kubayi to acknowledge receipt of the memorandum and provide a written response addressing each of its six demands.

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