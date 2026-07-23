Bosa terminates membership of Gauteng MPL Ayanda Allie

The board of Build One South Africa, Bosa, has resolved to terminate the membership of Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Ayanda Allie, following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process.

Disciplinary process

According to Bosa, the issues giving rise to the proceedings have been under consideration for more than a year. The party first indicated its intention to institute disciplinary proceedings in July 2025.

“Bosa undertook repeated efforts through engagement, consultation and mediation to resolve the matter amicably,” the party said in a statement.

“Despite these efforts, it became evident that there was no viable basis upon which the matter could be resolved.”

In accordance with the party’s constitution, Ms Allie was afforded the opportunity to appeal the board’s decision but has elected not to exercise that right. The board’s decision is therefore final.

In a statement released on Thursday, Bosa thanked Allie for her service to the party and to the people of Gauteng.

“We wish her well in her future endeavours,” the statement concluded.