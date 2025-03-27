Bounty placed on the head of AmaZulu King’s social media basher

Controversial social media character Max Makhanya, who is known for his unsavoury remarks against AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini, is a wanted man.

Makhanya, who hails from Mbumbulu, a few kilometres from Durban, has been on a solitary crusade. He has been bashing and making disparaging remarks against the AmaZulu king on social media.

Tirades made on TikTok

Most of his tirades are shared on his TikTok account. At some stage, he said the monarch had single-handedly brought the name of the AmaZulu nation into disrepute. He claimed that MisuZulu was one of the worst kings in the history of the nation. The TikToker cited the his pending divorce from his first wife, Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela, among the abominable acts that the king had committed.

He also said the king had made it a fashion to sleep around and then discard the women like garbage.

While others admire the courage of Makhanya, others want him to be called to account.

Things came to a head on Wednesday when Sipho Mhlongo, a chief commander of amabutho, announced that a bounty had been put on Makhanya’s head.

Amabutho chief on the hunt for TikToker

“We have tried to be reasonable with Makhanya on his continued and sustained attacks against the king. And we even consulted the Makhanya traditional authority for their intervention. We wanted him to be brought before the king and explain what nonsense he is making about our king,” Mhlongo said.

He further stated that they wanted to speak to him, and vowed to hunt him down.

“The Makhanya traditional authority complied and dispatched a delegation in pursuit of Makhanya. They couldn’t find him because it appeared he had fled from Durban to Johannesburg. But we will find him. We will move mountains if we have to,” he vowed.

Makhanya has made it known that MisuZulu is not his king but a prince. He pays his allegiance to Prince “Zondamagwala” Simakade. The latter is the firstborn son of the late king Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.

Prince Simakade put up a spirited fight against the ascendancy of his half brother to the throne.

Battle over AmaZulu King’s throne

He took his fight to court, wanting the court to nullify the awarding of a certificate to MisuZulu as the undisputed AmaZulu King by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He has won the first instalment of the ongoing legal battle. The court found that Ramaphosa had erred when he conferred the kingship certificate to the King without soliciting the views from the royal house elders.

Makhanya, on the other hand, is adamant that he had a big surprise in store for those looking for him.

“I’m not scared, let them come. I will not be dictated to by Mhlongo on how to conduct myself,” a defiant Makhanya said.

