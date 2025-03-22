Boxing fraternity mourns the passing of legend George Foreman

Renowned boxing legend and Hall of Famer George Foreman has died at age 76.

His family broke the news in a social media post on his Instagram account on Saturday morning.

Family broke the news

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” the post read.

“Foreman, a heavyweight champion boxer, was a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world. He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, and conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man, we were blessed to call our own.”

Big George was a fearsome warrior inside the ring

During his fighting days in the 1970s, Big George, as Foreman was fondly known, was feared for his intimidating and thunderous punching inside the ring.

The two-time champion lost his first title to fellow ring icon Muhammad Ali in one of the sport’s most legendary fights, the “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1994, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire.

US President Donald Trump posted a tribute on X, saying he had known the sportsman well.

“George Foreman is dead. What a GREAT FIGHTER! He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing,” Trump wrote.

“With the exception of Ali, when you got hit, you went down. He was something really special, but above all, he was a Great Person, with a personality that was bigger than life.”

High praise from Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson, a living boxing legend, also took to social media to send his heartfelt tribute. Iron Mike wrote: “His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten.”

Born on January 10, 1949, in Texas, Foreman won a gold medal as a heavyweight at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico.

He would become a pro World Heavyweight Champion in 1973 when he downed Joe Frazier.

A year later, that fate befell him when he went down to Ali, seven years his senior, in the DRC.

Became the oldest heavyweight champ

But true to the maxim, you cannot keep a good man down, Foreman would after 10 years of retirement reclaim the heavyweight crown. He knocked-out hitherto undefeated and undisputed champion Michael Moore in 1994.

That achievement made Foreman the oldest heavyweight champion in history at 45. When the pair stepped into the ring, Foreman was almost two decades older than the 26-year-old Moore.

Foreman is survived by 11 of his dozen children; five sons named George Edward and six daughters.