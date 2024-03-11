Boy Mamabolo’s family joins legal fight against MP’s cousin-in-law

The family of ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has served Kgaogelo Kganyago with a letter of demand, accusing her of defaming the family and publicising an “insulting” audio clip.

The family demands at least R500 000 for the emotional distress that Kganyago, Mamabolo’s cousin-in-law, has caused through the audio recording.

In a letter of demand, the family wants her to pay at least R500 000 in damages and has also threatened to escalate the matter to the high court should she fail to comply.

Mamabolo’s cousin-in-law is accused of distributing a derogatory audio recording that, among others, described the ANC MP as a person who struggles to afford shoes.

“The purpose of this letter is to demand that you immediately cease and desist from spreading such misinformation and involving our client in regard to the execution of your personal vendetta,” reads the letter in part.

“From what we understand, the allegations have been substantiated as false according to a further voice note received from Mr Mamabolo’s wife, our client, as Mr Mamabolo’s family does not deem it necessary to respond to your allegations made against us in the voice note, other than painting them out as baseless and untrue.”

Defamation of the Mamabolo family

The letter further states that the family is demanding that it be excused from the personal vendetta after the damage has already been done.

It claimed that the sharing of the voice note on social media platforms has caused the family immense harm.

“Our client will not tolerate any further spread of false information that tarnishes their reputation and causes unwarranted harm.

“The cause of action for damages arises from your defamation of the Mamabolo family, wherein she falsely alleged that they harbour hatred towards Mr Mamabolo.

“Additionally, your discussion of the shooting incident, which had a significant emotional impact on the family, further contributes to the defamation and emotional distress suffered by the Mamabolo family members.”

Kganyago would have to contend with an interdict to stop the audio recording’s information from spreading further, and she might also have to pay legal fees.

The letter also threatens to pursue damages for harm caused.

R2m lawsuit

Kganyago also faces a R2-million defamation lawsuit filed at the Pretoria High Court on behalf of Mamabolo, his mother and wife, Johanna Mamabolo and Khomotso Molotane.

They demand that she take down the audio recording on social media platforms, record an apology in both audio and video format, and not take it down or make it private for at least 30 days, allowing public comment.

The R2-million was instructed to be paid to Mamabolo, and Kganyago is expected to cover the legal fees of the lawsuit.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content