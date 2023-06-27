Boyfriend jailed a year after horrific discovery of his partner’s body

A man accused of mercilessly murdering his romantic partner has been apprehended by the police in Cape Town.

This after Yulla Mdodana’s lifeless body was found at her boyfriend’s house in Gugulethu’s NY7 following the death of Mdodana on July 31 2022.

Initially, police believed Mdodana’s death was as a result of “natural causes”, however, after a second post-mortem the results revealed that she was murdered.

Mdodana’s boyfriend faces charges of murder and is expected to appear in court soon.

Recently, Police Minister Bheki Cele said violence against women remains a serious concern for his department.

Cele’s remarks followed the release of crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year.

The minister said at the time that women continue to suffer violent attacks, mostly at the hands of men.

“The women of this country continue to be stalked by violence, mainly at the hands of men. A double-digit percentage increase of 21.5% was recorded in attempted murder figures for the fourth quarter,” Cele said.

