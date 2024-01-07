Brand SA paid ex-CFO a R4m-plus sweetener to go away

The mystery remains as to why state-owned Brand SA paid former CFO Nadine Thomas a settlement worth more than R7.5-million, including more than R4-million as a sweetener, just to leave.

The contentious settlement agreement came after the labour court ruled last March that Thomas was unfairly dismissed in 2019 in a disciplinary process akin to a factional witch- hunt and should be reinstated. At least R3.4-million was legally due to her as a compensation.

According to Brand SA insiders, the amount is seen as excessive and raises questions about the entity’s financial management under acting CEO Sithembile Ntombela.

