‘Brands must believe in the performance of female athletes’

Harvard professor Anita Elberse says female athletes should be paid the same as their male counterparts.

She made this statement in support of Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign on Women’s Day, which honours the contribution that women have made to the country’s freedom.

This is the sixth edition of the campaign, which aims to empower women to achieve success on their own terms.

Women face many challenges and inherited biases, which can stand in their way of reaching their pinnacle of success, said Elberse.

Brands must align with female athletes

“It is a concern that, to this day, women’s sports do not get as much funding and sponsorship as men’s sports,” said Elberse.

“It is time for brands to align themselves with every athlete, because now more than ever, women are taking the standard of sports to another level.”

Elberse’s highly sought-after case studies will serve as a masterclass for the top female athletes in South Africa.

Athletes can market their athletic abilities, according to Elberse, but brands must treat their professional careers with respect.

“Brands need to start believing in the performance of female athletes as much as they believe in their male counterparts.

“The world is moving in that direction, but it is not enough. Sponsorships play a huge role in making a success out of an athlete,” she said.

The executive head of Momentum, Qhawekazi Mdikane, stated that outdated perceptions of women must be modified.

Potential to achieve great things

“Women have the potential to achieve great things and reach incredible heights in their careers, lives, and communities,” said Mdikane.

“It’s time we change the old narratives that hold women back from achieving their true potential and create spaces where they can grow, flourish, and inspire the next generation of women to do great things too.”

The “Women Who Make Moves in Sports Summit”, which promises to provide female athletes with useful tools to better manage their brands and draw in big sponsorship deals, will take place at Momentum on Friday.

“South Africa is brimming with incredibly talented female athletes waiting to take their rightful places on the local and global sporting stage, but they need the tools and know-how when it comes to getting sponsorships and endorsements and driving the journey to success.

“They need to understand how to position themselves as commercially viable brands.

“We are excited to have the likes of Susie Wolff and professor Anita Elberse join our campaign because we are committed to enabling the success of women.”

