BREAKING | ASA president James Moloi suspended following SASCOC forensic report

Athletics South Africa (ASA) President James Moloi has been suspended following a hard-hitting forensic report.

The decision to place Moloi on ice was taken by the ASA board on the evening of Saturday, October 25.

The suspension comes in the wake of a forensic report commissioned by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). According to insider sources, the report made several recommendations, including the suspension of Moloi, Acting CEO Terrence Magogodela, and the organisation’s chief financial officer (CFO).

“The board had no choice but to act on the recommendation to suspend Moloi,” said a source familiar with the matter.

“However, the same report also advised suspending the acting CEO and the CFO. The board claimed it lacked jurisdiction to suspend the CFO, which makes sense since she is an employee and HR processes must be followed.

“But Magogodela was appointed by the board itself, so the claim of ‘lack of jurisdiction’ doesn’t hold. It’s suspicious that the acting CEO remains in his position while Moloi has been suspended. It suggests the president may be out, but his right-hand man is still running the show,” the source added.

Moloi’s suspension follows allegations first brought to light during a parliamentary sitting on June 1. Sunday World reported that both Moloi and Magogodela had allegedly used ASA funds for personal expenses, including purchases at clothing stores, restaurants, local shebeens, and alcohol for their “business associates.”

At the time, Moloi defended himself by saying he entertained potential business partners who preferred to meet in taverns.

Following these revelations, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie instructed SASCOC to launch a full forensic investigation into ASA’s financial affairs.

In a recent parliamentary briefing, SASCOC president Barry Hendricks confirmed that the investigation had been completed and that the final report was submitted to both McKenzie and the ASA board. The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has since requested access to the report to broaden its oversight, extending scrutiny beyond credit card misuse to include wider governance and accountability issues within ASA.

In June and July, Sunday World reported that at least five provinces called for Moloi and Magogodela to step down. These included Athletics South Western Districts (SWD), Border Athletics in the Eastern Cape (BORA), KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, and Limpopo Athletics (LIMA).

At the time, LIMA stated: “The ASA president, James Moloi, and Acting CEO Mr Terrence Magogodela, must step aside to allow investigations to proceed without interference in the interest of ethical leadership and good governance. Furthermore, both officials should be prohibited from communicating with any ASA board member or employee during the investigation.”

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics wrote: “While the KZNA board believes in the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, the KZNA board is of the strong view that the president should relinquish his office temporarily pending the finalisation of any or all investigations to be conducted by independent persons on the matter of his alleged abuse of the ASA credit card and other benefits.”

Athletics South Western Districts added: “The current president of ASA, Mr James Moloi, should do the honourable thing and step down as president so that the investigations can run smoothly. The ASA executive board should give their full cooperation in this regard. A special general meeting must be called as soon as possible, as per the ASA constitution.”

Despite these letters, both Moloi and Magogodela refused to step down.

ASA spokesperson Sifiso Cele confirmed the suspension. “The ASA board has resolved to call upon Moloi to furnish reasons by 31 October 2025 as to why he should not be suspended following SASCOC’s probe report. A disciplinary committee is to be mandated to investigate whether any action should be taken against any other official from ASA, including its acting CEO and finance manager.

“In the event of the president’s suspension, deputy president John Mathane will be appointed Acting President until further notice.

“Mr Moloi has been served with a letter calling upon him to furnish reasons why he should not be suspended, failing which his suspension will automatically follow. The ASA Board accepted the recommendations contained in the SASCOC report and resolved to suspend James Moloi indefinitely after giving him an opportunity to furnish reasons why he should not be suspended.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content