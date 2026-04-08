Breaking | Bongani Mncwango switches from MK Party to IFP ahead of local elections

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary-general Bongani Mncwango has joined the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), marking a significant political shift ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning during a media briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where IFP leadership formally welcomed Mncwango into the party.

Mncwango, who was appointed MK Party secretary-general in August last year following the axing of Floyd Shivambu, did not last long in the post. He was later replaced by Sibonelo Nomvalo, who now serves on Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa wasted no time in framing the high-profile defection as a major boost for the party, saying it signals growing confidence in the IFP as a credible and principled political home.

“Mncwango brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from both the private and public sectors. His track record includes top roles at Sanlam Healthcare, Netcare 911 and Bonitas Medical Fund Administration. His expertise will significantly strengthen the IFP as we ramp up mobilisation ahead of the local government elections.”

The party is expected to parade more new members at a rally at Inkosi Langalibalele in Estcourt as part of its aggressive push to consolidate support on the ground.

Hlabisa said the IFP has already switched into full campaign mode.

“The IFP is fully in election mode. Our recent by-election successes reflect growing trust from voters, and we are determined to build on this momentum,” he said.

He confirmed that the party will hold its National Council meeting on April 13 to map out its electoral strategy, with an extended National Council sitting later in the month to finalise its readiness for the polls.

In a direct appeal, the IFP also called on South Africans to register to vote immediately, warning against waiting for the official registration weekend in June.

The party stressed that registration is already open online and at IEC offices, adding that the future of municipalities and the country depends on active citizen participation.

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