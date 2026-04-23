Breaking | Cyril Ramaphosa places top cop Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension following allegations of a R360-million tender scandal linked to the company of alleged “Big 5” drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Ramaphosa announced that police chief financial officer Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane will act in the role, thrusting her into one of the toughest jobs in South Africa.

Alleged link to Cat Matlala’s tender scandal

Masemola’s position became even more precarious after he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where prosecutors moved to cite him in the widening corruption case linked to Matlala and a string of senior police officers.

His legal woes stem from the awarding of a police medical services contract to Matlala’s Medicare24. Investigators allege procurement irregularities and failures in oversight, but Masemola is expected to contest the allegations. The matter has also drawn the attention of the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee examining corruption and criminal infiltration inside policing structures. Ramaphosa said the decision to remove Masemola from active duty was driven by the seriousness of the charges he now faces and the importance of preserving confidence in the country’s fight against crime. Referring to Masemola’s appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges linked to alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act, Ramaphosa said he had “agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case”. Protecting SAPS’ integrity The president stressed that the move was not only about one individual but about protecting the integrity and stability of the South African Police Service. He said law enforcement agencies must be “capable, ethical and effective” and must retain the trust of the public. Ramaphosa acknowledged public concern that the national commissioner was facing criminal charges but urged South Africans not to allow the development to weaken the broader fight against crime and corruption or damage morale within SAPS.

Until Thursday’s dramatic announcement, Dimpane was best known inside policing circles as the South African Police Service’s chief financial officer – the senior official responsible for overseeing budgets, expenditure controls and the financial machinery of a multibillion-rand institution.

Dimpane’s rise to top post

Now she becomes the face of SAPS at a moment of severe turbulence.

Her rise comes as the police service battles violent crime, allegations of corruption, leadership instability and scrutiny linked to the controversial Medicare24 tender scandal that engulfed Masemola.

Though not a household name until now, Dimpane recently stepped into the national spotlight during Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearings into allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi concerning political interference and the fate of the Political Killings Task Team.

Ad hoc committee testimony

There, Dimpane delivered firm and detailed testimony, defending her role in a disputed funding memorandum used to suggest she wanted the specialised unit shut down.

“I did not give anyone permission to utilise that information note,” she told MPs.

She insisted the memo had been misunderstood and said her actual position was the opposite: that the task team should be made permanent because the problem of political killings had not gone away.

“For five years we can’t continue like this from a budgeting point of view,” she said, arguing that a permanent unit would allow proper planning, accountability and sustained resourcing.

Her testimony drew unusual praise from Julius Malema, who objected when she was interrupted and said she should be allowed to fully explain herself.

That moment introduced South Africans to a figure seen as measured, technical and unafraid to defend her record under pressure.

Continuity and competence

Ramaphosa’s choice suggests he wanted continuity and competence rather than another outsider learning the system from scratch. As CFO, Dimpane would already know SAPS’s internal pressures, budget constraints, procurement risks and command structures.

But finance experience alone will now be tested against frontline realities. She takes over a service facing murder spikes, extortion syndicates, kidnappings, organised crime networks and public frustration over slow justice.

She must also manage morale inside a police service rattled by yet another leadership upheaval.

Whether Dimpane becomes a brief caretaker or a credible contender for the permanent role will depend on what she does next.

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