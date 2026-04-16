Breaking | EFF leader Julius Malema gets jail term

An Eastern Cape magistrate court has sentenced EFF leader Julius Malema to five years in prison. KuGompo City (formerly East London) Magistrate’s Court presiding officer Twanet Olivier delivered the sentence on Thursday morning.

“After careful consideration, and I can assure you I have done so, free of any interference, this judgement is the sentence of this court and this court alone.

“In respect of count one. You are sentenced to a period of five years imprisonment. In respect of count two, you are sentenced to a period of two years imprisonment. In respect of count three, you are sentenced to R20 000 or to undergo six months imprisonment. In respect of count four, you are sentenced to R20 000 or to undergo six months’ imprisonment. In respect of count five, you are sentenced to pay a fine of R20 000 or to undergo six months imprisonment,” said Olivier.

This is a developing story.