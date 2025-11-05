Breaking News: MK Party suspends Dr John Hlophe, Colleen Makhubele is back as Chief Whip

The Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) has suspended Dr John Hlophe as its parliamentary leader and first deputy president to former President Jacob Zuma.

This was after he took drastic decisions in the absence of Zuma, who was in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) wishes to inform its members, supporters and general public that, upon His Excellency President Jacob Zuma’s arrival from a successful trip to Burkina Faso, His Excellency met with MKP’s National officials and received the briefing about changes effected at the National Assembly without a collective consultation.

“The President has taken a decision to issue a precautionary suspension to the Party’s Deputy President and the Leader of the MKP Parliament Caucus Dr John Hlophe, from both his leadership roles with immediate effect, pending a full investigation on his conduct,” the party said in a statement.

Made decisions without consultation

Hlophe was suspended after he decided to unilaterally fire Colleen Makhubele as the chief whip on Tuesday. He replaced her with Des van Rooyen, all without Zuma’s approval.

The decision has since been reversed, and Van Rooyen is now an ordinary member of parliament for the party.

“This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message and the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Consequently, the decision taken by Dr. Hlophe to remove Cde Colleen Makhubele and appoint Cde Des Van Rooyen is therefore nullified,” the party added in the statement.

Furthermore, the party said its leadership remains firmly united. It is committed to upholding the principles of discipline, accountability and collective decision-making as enshrined in the party constitution.

Hlophe ‘rejects’ humiliating suspension

“This decision should be viewed as a demonstration of the Party’s unwavering commitment to internal party discipline and collective leadership.”

In a WhatsApp note leaked to Sunday World, Hlophe said he would rather be stripped of his membership than be humiliated with a suspension.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content