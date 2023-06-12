Ace Magashule out in the cold after dismissal from ANC

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been expelled from the governing party after he failed to defend his party membership.

The former premier of Free State was found guilty of two counts of misconduct and violating the ruling party’s constitution.

The ANC’s decision came in response to a letter of suspension that Magashule wrote to party president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

In a retaliatory move, Magashule was suspended during his own corruption trial in the high court in Bloemfontein.

It is said that Magashule suspended Ramaphosa without following proper party protocols and failure to consult with relevant party structures. He later refused to apologise when ordered by the party to do so.

He believed the move was Ramaphosa’s maneuver to get him out of the way ahead of the December 2022 national elective conference.

In a statement on Monday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri asserted that Magashule was given a chance to defend himself and earn his stay in the governing party.

“The national disciplinary committee [NDC] of the African National Congress met to deliberate on charges preferred against its former secretary-general, comrade Ace Magashule,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“The NDC found comrade Ace Magashule guilty of contravening Rules 25.17.12, 25.17.3, 12.1 and 12.2.20 of the ANC constitution.

“After a guilty verdict by the NDC, comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect.”

“Consequently, the NDC confirmed the expulsion of comrade Ace Magashule from the ANC as a final sanction.

“This statement is made public as provided for in paragraph 64 of appendix three of the ANC constitution.”

