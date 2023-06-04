Former MetroFM DJ Quincy Kekana has passed away

Quincy Kekana, a former Metro FM host and renowned radio icon, has died.

Kekana, known as the only ‘Q’ on radio, was widely celebrated for his exceptional talent and charisma behind the microphone. He leaves a void in South African radio.

Mzwakhe Mbuli, a close friend of Kekana, expressed deep sorrow upon hearing the news of his passing stating that he belonged to the esteemed group of luminary broadcasters and that he leaves an indelible mark on the country’s radio landscape.

Mbuli added that Kekana’s contributions to the airwaves made him a true patriot of the industry.

“Quincy was the only ‘Q’ on radio. He belonged to the ilk of luminary broadcasters. South Africa has lost a giant of the radio fraternity, a true patriot of the airwaves. We are indeed deprived and poorer. Death remains a mystery we will never get used to. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved Kekana family,” Mbuli remarked.

Kekana’s resonating voice and captivating presence made him a well-recognized personality. As a former host on Metro FM, one of the country’s leading radio stations, he charmed listeners with his engaging style and impeccable talent.

His contributions to the world of broadcasting were widely acknowledged, and his absence will undoubtedly leave a void in South African radio.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kekana carved out a niche for himself, becoming a beacon of inspiration for aspiring broadcasters. His professionalism, charisma, and dedication to his craft set him apart, earning him a special place in the hearts of his colleagues and listeners alike.

As news of his demise spreads across the country, tributes and messages of condolences are pouring in, with fans expressing their grief and paying homage to what they have described as a true radio legend.

Details of his death were still sketchy at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story…

Rest in Peace my brother #QuincyKekana. The only Q on your dial. Thank you for the love. Fondly remembers the Levi’s Jamm Traxx, the BBQ (Bob&Quincy); 2 floors underground on the Qside. Thank you for the house music on Metro&insisting to mix live on air, a big no then @METROFMSA pic.twitter.com/RVyfdOhC2O — Uncaptured Soul (@khozak) June 4, 2023

RIP Quincy Kekana

The Big Q pic.twitter.com/2kCkk9y4p3 — Pizo D (@mapitsi_diniso) June 4, 2023

Former Metro and Kaya FM jock, The only Q on your radio (Quincy Kekana) signed off. RIP pic.twitter.com/XjZi1weOf8 — ike (@hammertym) June 4, 2023

