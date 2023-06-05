Investigating officer in Thabo Bester case ‘dies by suicide’

In a shocking turn of events one of the investigating officers assigned to the controversial Thabo Bester case has tragically died.

The officer, who also held the position of provincial head of organised crime in Free State, reportedly took his own life on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in uncertainty, leaving many questions unanswered.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the officer’s death and acknowledging the ongoing police investigation into the incident.

However, the police refrained from divulging more information, stating that it is too early to discuss the matter publicly.

With the Bester case continuing to make headlines and garnering public attention, the latest development has only intensified the public’s interest.

The news of the officer’s death sent shockwaves, with the police saying the family members of the deceased have been referred to psychological services for much-needed support to help them cope with the loss.

“The SAPS can confirm the death of one of the investigators into the Thabo Bester escape case,” said the police.

“Circumstances surrounding the senior officer’s death who is also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State province remains the subject of a police investigation.

“The SAPS management wishes not to discuss this matter in the public domain at this early stage. In-house employee health and wellness experts, which include chaplains, have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member.”

Bester, a high-profile criminal, managed to escape from lawful custody under mysterious circumstances in May 2022.

