Ramaphosa accepts Mabuza’s resignation as deputy president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally accepted David Mabuza’s resignation as Deputy President of the country.

During his brother’s funeral in Mpumalanga earlier in February, Mabuza announced that he has tendered his resignation to to pave the way for ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.

At the time, he told the mourners that Mashatile seems restless, which is why he had chosen to step down.

“I am making space for the one who was elected at the conference, because I can see [that] he is also making a few moves,” said Mabuza.

“So, now I am also in a rush to give them space. I spoke to the president and told him I would step down.”

However, the president turned down his resignation, asking him to stay a bit longer until the details of his departure had been finalised.

According to the Presidency, the details of Mabuza’s resignation have been finalised.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the Presidency, confirmed on Wednesday that Mabuza’s term has come to an end.

“This follows his request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from the position of deputy president, which the president announced in his reply to the State of the Nation Address on February 16.

“On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, president Ramaphosa has extended gratitude and appreciation to Deputy President Mabuza for his exceptional service to the country over the last five years.”

Ramaphosa, who has been under mounting pressure to reshuffle his cabinet, has lauded Mabuza for his excellent work, stating that his contribution is valued.

“The deputy president has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government,” Ramaphosa said.

“His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations and international bodies.

“As leader of government business, he has ably managed the relationship between the executive and parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced.”

It is still unclear when the president will announce the appointment of a new deputy president.

Sunday World has learnt that Mabuza also resigned from his duties as a member of parliament effective from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday, allowing a non-parliamentary member to be appointed to the cabinet.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author