Santaco calls off Cape Town taxi strike with immediate effect

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called off the taxi striker in Cape Town with immediate effect.

This follows more than a week of an impasse between Santaco in Western Cape and the City of Cape Town.

In a statement on Thursday night, Santaco said: “It is with profound relief that we announce the cessation of the stayaway with immediate effect.

“This comes after painstaking deliberations and immense pressure on all parties involved.

“We are pleased to announce that the resolution was reached between the taxi industry and the government.

“There is an agreement that the next 14 days will be utilized to work towards the release of the vehicles that were wrongly impounded.”

Full statement: Santaco calls off stay away with immediate effect #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/49dese0F7S — Veve (@LudidiVelani) August 10, 2023

Santaco further conveyed the taxi council’s condolences to the families that lost their loved ones during the weeklong strike.

At least five people were killed during the violent strike. Golden Arrow buses were also attacked, some set alight.

Early on Thursday, Santaco provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the organisation was sceptical about sending taximen back to work following the City of Cape Town’s statements around further taxi impoundments.

He further said the organisation first needs to ensure that conditions on the roads are conducive for drivers to resume operations.

“It doesn’t help to posture and speak with an iron fist, we have to look for solutions and we should do everything in our power [to find a resolution]. The city should work with us,” said Hermanus.

Santaco added that it had asked its lawyers to apply for an urgent court interdict to force the city to return impounded taxis and stop impounding more.

“With this in mind, we appeal to all our members to be patient and allow us to complete this process,” he said.

“The application will be lodged within 48 hours and we will therefore not operate until this process is completed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause to our commuters and the public at large. We will keep you informed of any further developments.”

