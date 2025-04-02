Brenda Ngxoli opens up about abusive ex, her baby daddy

Television personality and former The Queen actress Brenda Ngxoli has spoken out about the violence she endured at the hands of her child’s father and ex-lover.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ngxoli informed her followers that her daughter should not be given to the man she identified as Samphiwa in the event of her death, because he abused her.

Explaining the series of events, the thespian, who also played the role of Buli on SABC1 drama Home Affairs, said the abuse was both physical and financial. She said the man had a flaming addiction to drugs, which destroyed him, and their relationship.

Made series of posts about abuse she suffered

“Let us speak up and out against our perpetrators. No matter how small that action may seem to others. No matter how long ago it happened. Keeping quiet only protects them and leaves us drowning in pain.

“This is my child’s father. Samphiwa, who has not seen or met her. I got a protection order against him. If anything ever happens to me, never let him take her. He would repeatedly beat me up, starve and lock me up at yide ufe ndizokonwaba [die so that I can be happy],” she shared.

According to the award-winning thespian, she left the man with two of her properties.

He left her broke and homeless

“By the time I escaped in January 2022, my cards were no longer mine. Outside, he was a gentleman. Opening doors etc, and back home, he had cleaned out my Nedbank accounts. Leaving me in 200k debt, which I only discovered after leaving him. I left him two properties,” she added.

She further said she would be strangled regularly to almost passing out, by Samphiwa.

“So desperate to make this work as back home I had another story… he knew. He would park outside work the whole day and wait for me. I made excuses. And I tried to understand and help. I was desperate not to be rough.”

In January, the actress trended after she revealed that her mother has been abusing her.

Dispute with mother

She said her mother has been defaming her character and she will open a case against her. Her fans donated thousands of rands to help her and her child. This as she claimed that she is being abused because she can no longer provide for her mother.

“It is so clear that so many people are oblivious to the effects of drugs, black tax, abuse, GBV, sibling rivalry in our communities. Or they choose to behave like that here on the socials.”

