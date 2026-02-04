Brian Molefe quits as MKP member of parliament, takes up party’s finance role

Former Eskom and Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe has resigned as a member of parliament representing the MK Party.

Molefe will now channel all his energy in fundraising for the gwaza brigade and ensuring proper financial accounting as the newly appointed finance boss, anointed by MKP boss Jacob Zuma.

The position Molefe is stepping up to is one of the hottest seats within the ANC splinter with the highest rotation of individuals that occupied it along that of secretary-general.

If he sees it through all the way to the local government elections late this year, Molefe will be among those that lasted long in that post with allegations of financial impropriety having rocked MKP since getting into parliament.

Financial administration track record

Molefe is known for his astute financial administration skills. Having been lauded for proving his mettle at public investment corporation (PIC), Eskom and Transnet, where he found the state-owned entities battling but brought them to stability in a short turnaround.

Zuma is counting on Molefe’s impressive track record to steer the party’s financial ship that is battered by allegations of open season looting.

“This decision follows the clear directive of the President of the MK Party, which emphasises the strategic importance of strengthening organisational capacity, financial discipline and resource mobilisation as central pillars in advancing the mission of the movement. The Party affirms that this transition is in full alignment with that directive. And with the collective interests of the organisation,” said MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Building party’s financial sustainability

“The MK Party commends Honourable Molefe for the disciplined manner in which he has served in Parliament. And for his unwavering commitment to the revolutionary programme of the movement. His redeployment to focus on the critical task of building the financial sustainability of the party reflects the organisational principle that cadres must be placed where they are most effective in serving the people and advancing the struggle for economic liberation.

“We reiterate that all members and public representatives of the MK Party remain bound by organisational discipline. And by the guidance of the president and the leadership collective. The unity, coherence and effectiveness of the party remain paramount as we continue to champion the aspirations of our people,” he went on.

“The MK Party wishes Hon. Molefe success in the execution of his duties as Treasurer General. And it calls upon all structures to extend their full support to ensure the strengthening of the Party in preparation for the decisive tasks ahead.”

