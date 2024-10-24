BRICS bloc is a beacon for the global south, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the BRICS bloc of countries as a beacon of hope for countries in the global South.

The president was delivering remarks at a plenary session of the BRICS Summit currently underway in Kazan, Russia.

The now expanded BRICS bloc of countries includes Brazil, Russia, China, India, South Africa. It also includes the newly minted member states Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Most powerful blocs on the global stage

This makes it one of the most powerful blocs on the global stage. It has 3% of the world’s population, 32% of the world’s land area. And around 35% of global GDP and 20% of world exports.

“Fifteen years ago, South Africa attended its first BRICS Summit in Sanya, China. Today, we gather as a group of nine leading emerging countries. Our historic expansion is a beacon of hope for the global South.

“Individually, we are countries of diverse histories, values and strengths. Together, we demonstrate the benefits of cooperation instead of competition. As an increasingly influential group, we must ensure the success of this expanded group,” he said.

The president called on the influential bloc to use its voice to advance global change. This is particularly on the resolution of international conflicts. This resolution requires “a UN Security Council that is representative and inclusive”.

“We see from many conflicts raging across the world that the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its mandate. …That of maintaining international peace and security. It does not represent the interests of the global community. And therefore it does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace.

BRICS must use its voice to advance change

“Just as BRICS has a vital role in shaping a new multipolar world order, so too must it use its voice to advance change.

“We found consensus on the reform of the UN Security Council when we met in Johannesburg last year. Let us build on that foundation to develop an improved consensus. One …that addresses the concerns and aspirations of all BRICS members,” Ramaphosa said.

On the plight of the Palestinian people, President Ramaphosa emphasised that the South African government remains “gravely concerned at the further escalation of a conflict that has already caused so much death and destruction”.

“The International Court of Justice has made it clear that the international community has a duty to prevent genocide by Israel. The countries of the world have a responsibility not to fund or facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions.

Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination

“As the UN General Assembly has now resolved, the countries of the world have a responsibility. …That is to promote the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. Lasting peace and security will not be achieved until Palestinians have realised their aspirations. The aspiration for statehood, justice and freedom.

“Peace and security across the world requires the collective will of the community of nations. It requires a UN Security Council that is representative and inclusive,” he said

SAnews.gov.za

