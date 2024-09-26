‘BRICS members must help SA tackle its energy problems’

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has called on the BRICS Plus bloc of countries to work together to assist and support member countries to tackle energy challenges.

Ramokgopa was delivering his opening remarks at the 9th Annual BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Moscow, Russia.

“We believe that this BRICS group of like-minded country members has a huge potential. And working together will strengthen this resolve through cooperation on energy security.

“[It will] also provide an opportunity to join efforts to annihilate the challenges diagnosed during the BRICS 2023 Summit held in South Africa. Such as addressing the lack or absence of integrated energy policy framework. Also diversification and beneficiation at source of critical minerals, infrastructure development and manufacturing. Technology transfer and intellectual property, scaling up energy efficiency too. And mobilisation of finance and investment, as well as skills and capacity building, amongst others,” Ramokgopa said.

He called on the member countries to “tap and dig deeper into various capabilities and strengths”. This in order to ensure mutual support in harnessing the individual potential each country has at its disposal.

“To mention a few opportunities, it is mining and beneficiation of critical minerals. And rare-earth elements required to power the green economy, [expand] hydro power potential. Promising hydrogen solutions and its derivatives, gas, nuclear. These include small modular reactors, renewables, storage and biofuels. As well as clean coal, and carbon capture utilisation and storage,” said Ramokgopa.

Low carbon economies

He highlighted that the meeting of BRICS Energy Ministers comes at a critical time. This as countries ponder ways to transition towards low carbon economies.

“This meeting comes at a critical phase. Where our countries are grappling with the challenge of balancing developmental goals with energy transition pathways.

“We must ensure that these transitions safeguard energy sovereignty and security. Also promote sustainable economic development, facilitate universal access. And respond effectively to environmental imperatives, all the while ensuring no one is left behind,” he said.

He said described the expansion of the BRICS bloc of countries. It is a “clear affirmation of the group’s growing significance and influence in the global energy agenda,” he said.

Pivotal moment

“This is a pivotal moment, positioning BRICS to reshape, refocus, and reset the global energy architecture. It is to ensure energy access, security, affordability, eradicate energy poverty and promote a just energy transition.

“For us as South Africa, we see this as an opportune moment. To clearly articulate our collective position as the developing nations. [This] will enable us to continue to use our energy resources through innovative technologies. And these technologies allow us to move from high emitting to low emitting energy systems. Thus achieve carbon-neutrality or net-zero at a pace and scale that is in line with our different national circumstances and capabilities.

“In this regard, we want to reiterate that our approach to an inclusive and people centred energy transition is informed by the need to maintain energy security in support of socio-economic objectives,” Ramokgopa said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content