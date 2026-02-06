Brigadier denies ‘Cat’ Matlala bankrolled BBL, confirms asking for Ozempic

“I did not get a BBL. I asked my boyfriend for Ozempic.”

That was Brigadier Rachel Matjeng’s emphatic response as she took the witness stand for a second day at the Madlanga commission of inquiry sitting in Pretoria on Friday.

Matjeng rubbished the allegations linking her to cosmetic surgery allegedly financed by crime-implicated businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matjeng directly addressed the cosmetic surgery allegations.

Ozempic more normal than BBL

“I want to say that it can be used for weight loss. At least I was doing it the normal way, I didn’t go for BBL like others did,” Matjeng testified.

Asked by the commissioners about why she repeatedly raised the issue of BBLs at the hearing, Matjeng said she was responding to claims suggesting Ozempic use was linked to cosmetic procedures.

“People said … that Ozempic will go hand in hand with the BBL. So for me, I asked my boyfriend for an Ozempic,” she said.

She added that had she asked Matlala to finance a BBL, he would likely not have objected.

“I think if I had asked for the BBL, he would have financed it. He wouldn’t have had an issue with that. You have to budget around R70, 000 to R80, 000,” she said.

Responding to social media posts

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned whether Matjeng was responding to allegations raised outside the commission.

Matjeng confirmed this.

“I am indirectly responding to that and a social media post I saw yesterday while I was reading on Madlanga that said I’m the one who got a BBL. I just want to say I didn’t get it.

“They know there’s someone who got the BBL in SAPS, but it’s not this one,” she added.

When asked whether she knew who that person was, Matjeng paused, cleared her throat and replied that she was under oath, declining to answer.

On Thursday, Matjeng told the commission that she and Matlala had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship since 2017.

Detailing events in March 2025, Matjeng said she approached Matlala about obtaining Ozempic. This is a medication she described as being used to stabilise blood sugar levels and prescribed for weight loss.

In a message exchange presented to the commission, Matlala forwarded a response that said: “It is hectic and pricey at R4, 500 but I can get it. I just gave Leandre hers today.”

And he said “I’ll push him.”

Matlala agreed to pay for slimming procedure

Matjeng responded with “please” followed by praying hands emoji.

Evidence leader advocate Thabanga Pooe asked what the Ozempic was for.

“Ozempic works in two ways, it helps with stabilising sugar levels as well as weight loss.”

She said the medication was difficult to obtain through regular pharmacies.

“But he had a chemist that he got it from. So I asked him as a boyfriend to say, ‘can I have my Ozempic?’ ” she said.

When commissioners questioned her reference to Matlala having access to a pharmacy, Matjeng clarified that his company, Medicare24 Tshwane, was able to source the medication more easily.

Company had access to medication

“And I gave him the prescription that I had for him to get it for me,” she said.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned Matjeng about the prescription she claimed to have had for the Ozempic.

“My concern is that you did not get the prescription, however, [you] wanted to get an Ozempic,” Baloyi said.

“I’m still going to check if I still have it, because I had submitted it to Medicare24 Tshwane. But I had other prescriptions after that. And I would easily produce those to the commission,” she responded.

The Madlanga commission continues.

