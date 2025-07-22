‘Bring proof of school nutrition tender, we’ll probe’ — KZN treasury

The KwaZulu-Natal Treasury says it is open to probing the allegations of tender fraud in the R2.9-billion school nutrition scheme.

The undertaking by the MEC for the department, Francois Rodgers, comes after widespread allegations that the tender to supply food to schools across the province was manipulated to favour certain individuals who have political connections.

In one eyebrow-raising allegation, the National School Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association alleged that the bidding process has been marred by serious allegations of tender rigging, political interference, and gross procedural violations.

Concrete evidence

“It has come to the attention of the association — supported by concrete evidence in its possession — that the current tender process is being manipulated to serve the political campaign interests of the MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

“A leaked list of allegedly preselected service providers was received by the association weeks ago. That list confirms the disturbing fact that only those individuals and companies who openly support Mr Hlomuka’s bid to lead the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have been earmarked to benefit from this multimillion-rand tender,” the association claimed in a statement.

Hlomuka has since denied the allegations.

In another case, the two wives of Thanduxolo Sabela, a member of the ANC provincial task team, scored tenders in the process.

Sabela inadvertently confirmed that in a Facebook post on Monday. He was trying to defend their participation in the tainted scheme but later deleted it.

Allegations of tender fraud

Now Rodgers says while he has not received any request to look into the matter, the doors to his offices are wide open.

“I have noted media reports to the effect that an association of NSNP service providers plans to report allegations of tender fraud to my office for investigation. I, however, have not received any formal representations on this matter at this stage.

“It is my responsibility as KZN Finance MEC to ensure fiscal discipline. Allegations of tender fraud deeply concern me. To this end, my office remains open to anyone with evidence so that this matter may be probed further,” Rodgers said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content