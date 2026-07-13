British man accused of killing wife, daughters in court over gun, immigration charges

The British man accused of murdering his wife and two young daughters in the United Kingdom briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, as authorities begin the process of extraditing him to Britain.

Ndodana Tshuma, who was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Interpol, is wanted by British authorities in connection with the deaths of his wife and two children in Bedfordshire.

According to investigators, Tshuma left the United Kingdom (UK) just two days before the bodies of his family were discovered at their home.

Possession of unlicensed firearm

On Monday, Tshuma appeared in two separate courtrooms facing gun charges, as well as an extradition case.

The state wants to ascertain whether the gun, which was found in Tshuma’s possession, is legal and whether he is in South Africa legally.

Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that South Africa will extradite Tshuma to the UK to face the murder allegations.

Kubayi said Tshuma was not listed as a wanted fugitive when he entered South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5. He had travelled from Heathrow Airport via Dubai, according to British authorities.

However, a discrepancy has emerged over Tshuma’s movements.

Tshuma entered SA only once

While Bedfordshire Police claimed Tshuma entered South Africa twice, SAPS has dismissed those claims.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Sunday World that police records show Tshuma entered South Africa only once on July 5 and never left the country before his arrest.

“He landed in the country on the 5th of July, and he’s remained in South Africa. He checked into one of the hotels, which is an address that we have visited, and he then stayed in several addresses in the Kensington area, hence his arrest in the Kensington area before he was about to move to another address,” said Mathe.

“I think it’s quite commendable that the South African Police Service managed to investigate and trace this particular wanted fugitive.”

Matter postponed to July 22

During Monday’s court proceedings, the magistrate formally read the charges Tshuma is facing, including allegations relating to the firearm allegedly used in the commission of the offences as well as whether Chuma was in South Africa legally.

The court heard that the firearm in question was allegedly a 9mm pistol, after which the magistrate outlined the legislation that the accused is alleged to have contravened.

The court also sought clarity on Tshuma’s legal status in South Africa and whether he was lawfully in the country at the time of his arrest.

The matter was postponed to July 22, when the extradition proceedings are expected to continue.

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