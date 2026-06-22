British PM Starmer announces resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced that he would resign as leader of the governing Labour Party.

“Every decision I’ve taken is about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” Starmer revealed outside No.10 Downing Street.

“I have spoken to His Majesty, the King, this morning to inform him of my decision.

“I will ask the national executive committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess,” said Starmer.

“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September,” added the Prime Minister.

Starmer will remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen.