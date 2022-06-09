Broad daylight shooting at Rosebank Mall

A man believed to be of Asian descent was gunned down inside the Tashas restaurant at the Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said two gunmen entered the popular eatery and opened fire at the businessman who was having lunch. The triggermen then fled the crime scene on foot, according to witnesses.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said the motive for the murder has not been established, adding that police have launched an investigation.

“We can confirm that an Asian man was shot and killed on the scene at a restaurant in Rosebank Mall, but for now we cannot say what the cause was,” said Sello.

“All we know for now is that two men arrived at the restaurant, shot the man and fled the scene on foot. We urge anyone with information that will help us progress with the case to call 08000 10 111.”

Parts of the mall, nearby shops and surrounding areas were closed off to the public while police combed through the scene for evidence.

The mall is a four-story retail centre housing everything from fashion and accessory outlets to coffee bars, a Cinema Nouveau and vibrant markets.

Picture Credit: Govan Whittles. Facebook

