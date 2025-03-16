Broos going for the kill in crucial World Cup qualifiers 

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to qualify his team for its first Fifa World Cup since 2002. Bafana played in the 2010 competition by virtue of being hosts and becoming the first African country to host Fifa World Cup.

Broos, whose team is on an upward trajectory on the continent, selected a very strong and formidable team that will lock horns with Lesotho on Thursday and Benin four days later.

Bafana are sitting on position number two in Group C after four rounds of matches. They are tied on seven points with log-leaders Rwanda, who have a better goal difference than the South Africans. The nine group winners will automatically qualify for the World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada next year.

Broos explained that he was happy that star player Percy Tau has found a new team where he is playing regularly.

“I am happy that Percy moved from Al Ahly. It was a fantastic club but you have to play every week. His performance for Bafana was no longer good enough. I thought he was in a wrong place and that the coach of Al Ahly did not like him. The level at Bafana is high and when you don’t have to play for weeks you lose your rhythm. I am happy he is playing in his new team in Qatar. He is a good player who can help us qualify for the World Cup,” said Broos.

“I hope at end of season a few players go abroad and play in better leagues. Lyle Foster has made good progress in his career since he went abroad. Players have to leave SA and go and play in Europe. There are a few SA players in Belgium, and the league in Belgium is a good stepping stone to play in a higher-level league,” he added.

Broos also said he hoped players would not suffer injuries in today’s big game between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

“I cannot ask players to take it easy but I am hoping there will be no injuries.”

Broos said that if Pirates lose the match, it will be all over and Sundowns will win the league.

Full squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.

DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Thabo Moloisane, Nkosinathi Sibisi; Aubrey Modiba, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien.

MIDFIELDERS:

Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha.

FORWARDS:

Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau, Thapelo Morena.