Brown Mogotsi arrested for ‘fake’ assassination attempt

The police have arrested controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi for defeating the ends of justice.

“A SAPS multidisciplinary team has this evening executed a J50 warrant of arrest and arrested a suspect for defeating the ends of justice,” the South African Police Service said in a statement.

The case relates to an incident in early November 2025 when Mogotsi made headlines claiming there had been an attempt made on his life. The controversial businessman had said at the time that the vehicle he had been travelling in had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire from unknown suspects.

“The vehicle reportedly sustained over eight bullet impacts, and at this stage, the condition of Brown Mogotsi and the driver remains unconfirmed,” reports said at the time.

Assassination attempt ‘staged’

However, police investigations seem to have uncovered that the assassination attempt incident was hoax.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the commission of the crime has also been linked to other serious and violent crimes, including cases of murder and attempted murder,” the SAPS statement read.

Mogotsi has been implicated in the parliamentary ad hoc committee’s investigation into the claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as well as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, popularly known as the Madlanga commission.

On Friday, Mogotsi suffered a setback when his bid for Madlanga commission evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson’s recusal was shot down by the commissioners.

Witnesses have claimed that Mogotsi is connected to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, an alleged member of the Big Five syndicate, who is also connected to the syndicates that were embezzling funds from the Tembisa Hospital.

The SAPS said Mogotsi is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May.