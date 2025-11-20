Brown Mogotsi denies he wanted Dumisani Khumalo, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi charged

Controversial North West businessman and police minister Senzo Mchunu’s associate, Brown Mogotsi, has been accused by the Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader, Adv. Matthew Chaskalson SC, of trying to have SA Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence national head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Chaskalson said this when cross-examining self-proclaimed SAPS crime intelligence agent Mogotsi on Thursday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System in Pretoria.

WhatsApp messages

During Mogotsi’s questioning, Chaskalson mentioned that by looking at WhatsApp messages between Mogotsi and Mchunu from December 2024 and January 2025, it seemed that Mogotsi tried to get Mkhwanazi and Khumalo charged with a crime related to obstructing justice in a case against Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, who leads the SAPS counter and security intelligence.

Mchunu is currently on special leave.

“There is no credible version with the statements you put forward. You attempted to have General Mkhwanazi and General Khumalo charged with defeating the ends of justice in the General Khan matter via WhatsApp messages.

“This is what the evidence of WhatsApp chats between you and the minister [Mchunu] points to.

“The timeline of chats, the inference that can be drawn from the WhatsApp chats, and you meeting with your source show that there is no other plausible explanation other than you attempted to have generals Mkhwanazi and Khumalo charged,” said Chaskalson.

Mogotsi denied that he wanted Mkhwanazi and Khumalo charged.

Mogotsi labelled professional liar

Earlier, Chaskalson labelled Mogotsi a “professional liar” due to him admitting that it is “part of his undercover and operative work to lie”.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

At 4pm, Madlanga halted Mogotsi’s cross-examination and requested his return at a later time, which the commission and Mogotsi’s lawyers would agree upon.

Mogotsi began his testimony on Tuesday and finished reading his witness statement on Tuesday, before his cross-examination on Wednesday.

The commission resumes next Tuesday at 9.30am with a new witness expected to take the stand.

