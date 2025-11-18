Brown Mogotsi labels Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu CIA agents

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu of the AmaZulu nation are working for the United States of America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as agents.

These were allegations made by controversial North West businessman and police minister Senzo Mchunu’s comrade, Brown Mogotsi, when he began testifying on Tuesday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System taking place in Pretoria.

Mchunu is currently on special leave.

Role within the police

During his testimony, Mogotsi said he has been a registered informant of the South African Police Service (SAPS) since 1999.

Mogotsi said he is an agent of SAPS’s crime intelligence unit.

He said his sources told him that Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu were CIA agents.

“My sources said General Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu were recruited by the American CIA and are actively working for them. The sources said Misuzulu used to live in America and Mkhwanazi was trained by Americans,” said Mogotsi.

He said the sources did not give him any evidence to support what they told him.

Alias revealed

Meanwhile, Mogotsi said the controversial figure known as “John Wick” is alleged drug cartel member and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

“John Wick” was a nickname coined in and around 2021 and given to an unknown gunman who was terrorising Pretoria communities and targeting Boko Haram gang members in Mamelodi.

Mogotsi said in October 2018, SAPS crime intelligence members gave a presentation to former police minister Bheki Cele about Boko Haram gang and “John Wick”.

“The presentation was six pages, and it showed the face of John Wick, his picture, ID number, previous convictions. John Wick is Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala,” said Mogotsi.

Mogotsi said Cele knew in 2018 when he was still police minister, that Matlala is the figure referred to as “John Wick”.

His testimony is led by the commission’s chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC.

The commission, which is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Mogotsi is testifying under Phase Two of the commission’s work.

Phases of the Commission

Phase One of the commission was to formally place the “untested allegations” by Mkhwanazi before the commission, setting the foundation for the entire inquiry.

The Phase was also about corroborating and substantiating allegations made by Mkhwanazi but not testing said allegations. Mkhwanazi was the commission’s first witness.

Phase Two of the commission is about giving persons of interest—individuals who have been implicated in Phase One—the opportunity to place before the commission their version and/or response to the allegations. This Phase will run into the early part of 2026.

Phase Three of the commission is about Mkhwanazi and other key witnesses appearing again to address the perspectives and counter-allegations presented by the implicated persons during Phase Two and to have their evidence in Phase One tested before the commission.

The commission continues.

